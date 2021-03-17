LAZIO

“Impossible dream”, the Italian sports newspapers headlined, about the mission of the lazial team in the Allianz. It is not only the three goals difference with which the Italians must win, but also the defensive facilities and even the galaxy as a competitive team that separates the two. Little more than a miracle for those of Simone Inzaghi, who, who knows if by playing the distraction or by pure sincerity, did not invite any illusions.

A declaration of intentions for a brave team, almost offensively kamikaze, which is left to save pride and take over the headquarters of the sextete champion. And incidentally, create the possibility of ‘what if’ … the remarkable, as the Italian coach said, they already have it after their return to competition after thirteen years.

AS to follow: Luis Alberto. The goals of Immobile monopolize the spotlight, but the Sevillian is, at the gear level, the same or more nuclear if possible still. More and more dominator of the game. Lazial foreman.