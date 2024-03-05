Bayern Munich beat Lazio 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, overturned the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg in Rome and qualified for the quarter-finals. The German champions won today 5 March at the Allianz Arena with a brace from Kane (39' and 66') and a goal from Mueller (47' of the first half).

The match

The Bavarians are not experiencing an extraordinary moment of form and Tuchel must give up Coman, Mazraoui, Boey and Sarr for the decisive match against Lazio, as well as the suspended Upamecano. The coach introduces De Ligt who wins the run-off with Kim in defense alongside Dier. Up front Sané finds his place on the right lane, with Tel starting from the bench, and with Muller and Musiala behind Kane. Sarri has to do without Patric and Rovella and chooses Immobile from the 1st minute, replacing Castellanos. Marusic and Pellegrini preferred to Hysaj and Lazzari on the two defensive lanes, while Vecino wins the ballot with Cataldi in the role of director.

Bayern started strong and in the 14th minute they tried with Musiala who controlled and shot powerfully from the edge, but Provedel blocked it with his fists. In the 17th minute it was Kane's turn with a right-footed shot to the far post, which only grazed the upright, thanks to Gila's deflection. Lazio tries to control the match without managing to become dangerous. In the 24th minute another double opportunity for Bayern, with Gila and Marusic doing excellent things to block Musiala and Guerreiro's shots. The first big chance for Lazio comes in the 37th minute with Zaccagni looking for Immobile, the ball deflected by De Ligt, and the ball ends up on the head of the Lazio attacker who touches the post from close range.

A minute passes and the Bavarians find the advantage. In the 38th minute Pavlovic lifts the ball to the far post for Mullerwho plays the bank for Guerreiro who misses the ball but in fact serves Kane who heads from two steps beats Provedel for 1-0. Lazio took the brunt of the blow and in the 47th minute Bayern doubled their lead: Guerreiro's corner was cleared to the far post, where De Ligt was, who volleyed the ball into the head of Muller making it 2-0.

In the second half, Sarri's team tried to think and find the right attack but Bayern were still dangerous. In the 59th minute Kane widens for Guerreiro who shoots with his left foot to cross but misses the target. The Germans continue to push, Lazio would only need one more goal to go to extra time. But Tuchel's team is particularly inspired and in the 66th minute they score a hat trick: Sané shoots looking for the far post, Provedel saves but at the feet of the onrushing Kane who makes it 3-0 without problems. In the 71st minute Lazio risks collapse with Musiala who verticalizes for Muller, a running shot as soon as he enters the area and the post with a touch also from Provedel.

Lazio's reaction, after Sarri tried to bring in Castellanos, Pedro and Isaksen, came in the 73rd minute with Luis Alberto finding the ball on the edge of the area after a clearance, kicking it but still finding a deflection into the corner. Last minutes of defensive management by Bayern who risked nothing and brought home an important success for their season.