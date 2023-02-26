An a cold evening in January, when his captain Manuel Neuer had no idea of ​​the change, Julian Nagelsmann was standing in a small stadium in Munich. It’s seven days before the Bundesliga starts again and the FC Bayern soccer coach is watching his team play against FC Red Bull Salzburg. He wants all of his fit players to take part that night, which is why he substituted those in the starting XI at half-time. Just not one: Joshua Kimmich.

It’s one of many moments that illustrates how important 28-year-old Joshua Kimmich seems to 35-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, how important the midfielder seems to be for the coach. He’s not his first captain, but his first point of contact. During the 2021 winter vacation, as it later said in the “Sportbild”, Nagelsmann is said to have even visited him in Austria.