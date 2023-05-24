The start of the transfer market in European football is just around the corner and, with the seasons coming to an end, the most important teams are already starting to plan their squads and different objectives for the 2023/24 campaign. Bayern Munich is fighting for a new Bundesliga title but a very weak season in the UEFA Champions League (where they were eliminated by Manchester City in the quarterfinals without extenuating circumstances) make the German team want to reinforce itself and is willing to invest a lot of money.
The main problem for the team now tactically led by Thomas Tuchel is the lead after Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona earlier this season. Taking into account that the objectives were not met and that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a good striker but not an elite one, the Germans aim to reinforce this position for the 2022/23 season.
The main target for the German team is neither more nor less than Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. The Argentine has had a very good performance in the English team despite the fact that he has been in the shadow of Erling Haaland for a large part of the season and, even so, he has managed to register very good numbers. “The spider” He made himself known to the world at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he took the position of starting center forward for the Argentine National Team, scored 4 goals and was a key part of the team that won the title.
Julián Álvarez’s statistics at Manchester City are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
47
|
2400
|
17
|
5
Knowing what he is capable of doing when he gains confidence and regularity on the pitch, Bayern Munich is interested in his services. Despite this interest, the player’s entourage says that he is very comfortable in Manchester and that he does not plan to leave Guardiola’s team in the short term since he has a contract until the end of the 2028 season.
In the event that the negotiations with Álvarez do not come to fruition, which is very likely, the Munich team would have in their sights Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
