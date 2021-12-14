It was only after forty minutes that Gnabry made the first goal of the evening on a pass from substitute Leroy Sané, but things went fast after the break. Gnabry scored his second goal of the evening in the 53rd minute and then gave two assists to Robert Lewandowski, who made it 0-3 with a marker and 0-4 with a tap. With the third goal in five minutes, Gnabry made sure that it was even 0-5 in no time. After his third goal, Gnabry was sidelined. No more goals were scored on the bad, bumpy field.
It is Bayern Munich’s sixth win in a row and with that they widen the gap with Borussia Dortmund to nine points. Dortmund will come into action on Wednesday evening against last-placed Greuther Fürth.
It was a beautiful evening for Jean-Paul Boëtius. The former Feyenoord player came on the field at Mainz after an hour and managed to make his first goal of the season with a nice long shot. The 27-year-old player thus had a small share in the 4-0 victory over Hertha BSC.
Wout Weghorst also managed to find the net. The Wolfsburg striker helped his club to a 2-1 lead over FC Köln in the 51st minute, but again failed to win. Anthony Modeste scored the winning goal against the ropes just before time and ensured that Wolfsburg failed to win for the seventh time in eight games.
Arminia Bielefeld did good business in the fight against relegation. At home, Bochum won 2-0.
#Bayern #Munich #Herbstmeister #Gnabry #Lewandowski #Boëtius #Weghorst #score
Leave a Reply