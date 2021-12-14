It was only after forty minutes that Gnabry made the first goal of the evening on a pass from substitute Leroy Sané, but things went fast after the break. Gnabry scored his second goal of the evening in the 53rd minute and then gave two assists to Robert Lewandowski, who made it 0-3 with a marker and 0-4 with a tap. With the third goal in five minutes, Gnabry made sure that it was even 0-5 in no time. After his third goal, Gnabry was sidelined. No more goals were scored on the bad, bumpy field.

It is Bayern Munich’s sixth win in a row and with that they widen the gap with Borussia Dortmund to nine points. Dortmund will come into action on Wednesday evening against last-placed Greuther Fürth.