vThe stars of FC Bayern were well served on the pitch, while the underdogs of 1. FC Saarbrücken celebrated their coup. The Munich football record winner failed again in the DFB Cup well before the final. On the deep ground of the Ludwigsparkstadion, Thomas Tuchel’s team lost 1:2 (1:1) to the third division club on Wednesday evening.

Three days before the top Bundesliga game at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), Bayern found it more than difficult in the second round game, which had been in danger for a long time due to the heavy rain. “I can’t believe it, it’s crazy,” said Saarbrücken goalkeeper Tim Schreiber on ARD. “Just crazy!”.

In front of 16,000, Thomas Müller scored 0-1 (16th), star striker Harry Kane was rested by coach Thomas Tuchel. Patrick Sontheimer equalized for the third division club before the break (45th + 1) – and then Marcel Gaus (90th + 6) shot the outsiders into luck. A knee injury to Matthijs de Ligt further marred Bayern’s evening, who last won the cup in 2020.

During an inspection of the pitch in the morning, referee Frank Willenborg found the pitch to be playable. On Sunday, Saarbrücken’s game against Dynamo Dresden was canceled at halftime because of puddles on the track. “It looks better than it is,” Bayern coach Tuchel said about the pitch on ARD shortly before kick-off, but he also emphasized: “It’s clear that that’s not enough to cancel a game.”







The pace is rarely forced

Bayern only arrived on the day of the match and went into the game with national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had celebrated his much-noticed comeback four days ago. Most recently, the second round of the cup was the final destination twice and the quarter-finals once. With an extremely optimistic banner across the entire east stand, the FCS fans commemorated the Saarlanders’ legendary 6-1 win against Bayern in the 1976/77 Bundesliga season: “Well recovered after dreary years, history is being repeated today. “

But after a good quarter of an hour it didn’t necessarily look like it was going to happen: the favorite had rarely really pushed the pace until then, but Müller shot flat into the left corner from 22 meters to take the lead. Nevertheless, the Munich team looked quite worried in the 19th minute: De Ligt injured his right knee and the Dutch defender had to limp off the pitch.

Coach Rüdiger Ziehl’s extremely disciplined home team repeatedly ventured forward and sometimes found astonishing gaps. The German champions’ poor demeanor was punished in stoppage time in the first half: Lukas Boeder won the ball from debutant Frans Krätzig, played it free to Sontheimer, and he equalized.

In 2020, the FCS was the first fourth division club ever to reach the semi-finals and only failed at Bayer Leverkusen. With substitutes Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry after a long absence and Kingsley Coman, the Saarbrücken team had three new top strikers after just under an hour. Bayern clearly dominated the game, but were caught cold shortly before the end.