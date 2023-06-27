Bayern Munich has gone through a difficult end to the season after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as they were eliminated in a very bad way against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals but were also defeated in the DFB Pokal (known as the German Cup) to everyone’s surprise. Despite this, he ended up “saving” the season with the Bundesliga title on the last date. Now, with the aim of lifting all possible titles in the upcoming campaign, he wants to add a Premier League star: Harry Kane
After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarian club has been in search of a center forward and for the 2022/23 season they hired Sadio Mané but the Senegalese could not demonstrate all his quality due to various injuries, which is why he was unable to live up to the task. . Based on this situation, the name of Harry Kane was mentioned again, who already circulated through the halls of the Allianz Arena in previous transfer markets but never arrived. But now it seems to be different since the player is willing to change airs and be able to get the first title of his career.
As reported by Christian Falk, one of the journalists who follows the news of the Bundesliga team, the striker and the German team reached an agreement in principle regarding the personal terms of the contract, so now they must agree with Tottenham that asks for a figure close to €100 million to get rid of its star, emblem and team captain. His statistics with the white team from the capital of England are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
435
|
34,816′
|
280
|
64
|
0
The truth is that Kane has become the top scorer for Spurs after having gone through a huge number of teams on loan, so his departure from the London club would be a very hard loss for the team led by Ange Postecoglou.
