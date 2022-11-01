Bayern Munich Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Champions League match

BAYERN MONACO INTER STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9 pm Bayern Munich and Inter take the field at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the sixth and final match of the group stage of the Uefa Champions League 2022-2023. Where to see the Bayern Munich Inter match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Bayern Munich Inter where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Channel 5. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Bayern Munich Inter’s kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 1 November 2022.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming the match of Champions League Bayern Munich Inter will be visible on the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Bayern Munich Inter

: Bayern Munich Inter Where is it : Allianz Arena, Munich

: Allianz Arena, Munich Date: Tuesday 1 November 2022

Tuesday 1 November 2022 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sport, Channel 5

Sky Sport, Channel 5 Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity +

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Bayern Munich Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1) – Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanisic; Sabitzer, Kimmich; Gnabry, Gravenberch, Coman; Tel.