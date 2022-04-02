Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bayern Munich, in trouble: played for a while with 12 players

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

Photo:

Thomas Kienzle, AFP

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga leader won 4-1 in Freiburg, but will now have to wait.

Bayern Munich won 4-1 on Saturday in Freiburg and returns the pressure to Borussia Dortmund, provisionally to nine points and forced to win at home against Leipzig to reduce the distance at the end of the 28th day of the Bundesliga.

See also  Van der Poel, confirmed return: in Santo Stefano he will be in Dendermonde

After a goalless first half, Leon Goretzka (58′), Serge Gnabry (73′), Kingsley Coman (82′) and Marcel Sabitzer (90+6′), scored the goals of the win, although Freiburg came to tie the game thanks to Nils Petersen (1-1, 63′).

(Also read: Egan Bernal: “I said to myself: cycling is worth egg, first my family”)

The mistake that could cost Bayern points

However, the Bundesliga leader could be in trouble due to a technical error: when the game was 1-3, the team managed to play for a while with 12 players, something that the central referee of the game did not notice.

After the claims of the Freiburg players and the announcement of the VAR, the judge stopped the match, made the remaining Bayern player leave and resumed with a dropped ball.

With six games to go before the end of the championship, Bayern leads the table with 66 points, Borussia Dortmund remains second with 57 and Bayer Leverkusen remains in third place after the 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin (17th). ).

See also  Iago Falque: "I expect a balanced derby, like in the first leg. Who will I support? Bull, forever"

SPORTS
with AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Bayern #Munich #trouble #played #players

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Report cards for the first quarter: among the Big, only Dacia promoted | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.