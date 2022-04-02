Bayern Munich, in trouble: played for a while with 12 players

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich
Thomas Kienzle, AFP
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich
The Bundesliga leader won 4-1 in Freiburg, but will now have to wait.
April 02, 2022, 11:55 AM
Bayern Munich won 4-1 on Saturday in Freiburg and returns the pressure to Borussia Dortmund, provisionally to nine points and forced to win at home against Leipzig to reduce the distance at the end of the 28th day of the Bundesliga.
After a goalless first half, Leon Goretzka (58′), Serge Gnabry (73′), Kingsley Coman (82′) and Marcel Sabitzer (90+6′), scored the goals of the win, although Freiburg came to tie the game thanks to Nils Petersen (1-1, 63′).
The mistake that could cost Bayern points
However, the Bundesliga leader could be in trouble due to a technical error: when the game was 1-3, the team managed to play for a while with 12 players, something that the central referee of the game did not notice.
After the claims of the Freiburg players and the announcement of the VAR, the judge stopped the match, made the remaining Bayern player leave and resumed with a dropped ball.
How Bayern won’t kill you if you play with 12…
There was a mix-up with the entry of Sule and for 20 seconds Bayern played with one more…. pic.twitter.com/6g7qxARq3t
– Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) April 2, 2022
With six games to go before the end of the championship, Bayern leads the table with 66 points, Borussia Dortmund remains second with 57 and Bayer Leverkusen remains in third place after the 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin (17th). ).
SPORTS
with AFP
