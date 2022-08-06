The Bayern Munich of the ‘post-Lewandowski era’ began the defense of his title with a spectacular offensive display, winning 6-1 on his visit to Eintracht Frankfurtthis Friday in the game that opened the first day and the season in the Bundesliga.

In recent years Bayern’s goalscoring used to be guided by the Pole Robert Lewandowski, who recently left for FC Barcelona.

The man signed with the mission of succeeding him as the team’s star, the Senegalese Sadio Mané, scored his first league goal in Germany, in the 29th minute, finishing off a Serge Gnabry cross with a header.

Before that goal, Bayern had gone ahead through Joshua Kimmich (minute 5) and Frenchman Benjamin Pavard (11), with two shots in the area in the first moments of the game.

In minute 35, Jamal Musiala signed the fourth, taking advantage of a pass from the death of Thomas Müller, and in minute 43 Gnabry put the fifth elevating over Kevin Trapp. With 5-0 in favor at the break, the match was doomed for the second half and the

Bayern took their foot off the accelerator.

Despite this, he was able to score a sixth goal, in minute 83 through Musiala and with the assistance of Leroy Sané. “Overall we played well and controlled the game. We tried to create chances, which is something we also did with Robert Lewandowski. In attack, we tried to combine, we are very good technically.

Things are going well at the moment,” Musiala told DAZN. VAR ruled out a goal by Croatian Kristijan Jakic for Eintracht in the 55th minute, but Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani scored the honorable goal for the Frankfurt team in the 64th minute.

In that second half, in minute 65, the French attacker Mathys Tel came into play, recently arrived from Rennes and who, at 17 years and 100 days, became the second youngest player to wear the colors of Bayern in a match of the Bundesliga. The record is still held by Paul Wenner, who made his debut on January 7 at the age of 16 and 15 days, in a match that Bayern faced with numerous casualties (covid-19, African Cup, injuries), for which he had to resort players from their youth teams.

Hit before Real Madrid

Bayern, champion of the Bundesliga in the previous ten seasons, confirms in case there were any doubts that it is the great candidate for a new title. This win comes six days after the 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Sadio Mané had already scored one of the ‘Rekordmeister’ goals there, with which he confirmed his good adaptation on Friday after landing from Liverpool. For Eintracht, champion of the Europa League last year, the defeat is a serious emotional blow, especially a few days before facing Real Madrid in the European Super Cup, on Wednesday of the new week in Helsinki.

Bayern’s win adds entry pressure on the other German title contenders. Borussia Dortmund, who have seen how Erling Haaland went to Manchester City, start in this Bundesliga with a difficult game, on Saturday at home against Bayer Leverkusen. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, will visit Stuttgart on Sunday.

