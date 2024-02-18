After two difficult games in the Bundesliga and Champions League, with defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio respectively, Bayern Munich came into this clash against Bochum with the need to play a good game and change the dynamics of both the game and the results. However, the match was quite the opposite, and finally ended with a negative result of 3-2.
Tuchel's team is going through a difficult time, and the feeling conveyed by the players is one of lack of confidence, while doubts with the German coach are beginning to increase as the weeks progress. The second expulsion in two games of central defender Upamecano stands out, which gives a clear example of the negative moment that the German team is going through
To highlight something about the Bavarian team's game, the positive note would be Musiala. A player who looks different, and every time he catches the ball you know that something different can happen. He has undoubtedly been the best, especially in the first half, in addition to scoring the goal that put Bayern Munich ahead at that time. In the second half he slowed down a bit, like the rest of the team, but it is clear that the German talent is a differential player.
Halfway through the second half, Bryan Zaragoza made his debut with the team, and although he couldn't do much, he left some flash of quality, and perhaps his participation will increase in the next games.
Xabi Alonso's team remains unstoppable, and this defeat by Bayern Munich makes it eight points away from the league lead, with 12 games remaining and 36 points at stake. A priori, the distance is still bridgeable, however, the feelings transmitted by the Bavarian players are not positive, and Bayer Leverkusen is performing at a very good level, so the situation is complicated.
Bayern Munich is forced to turn around the current form they are going through, given that important matches are coming up both in the league and in the Champions League with the return of the round of 16, in which they have to overcome an adverse result, so We will see how the next few weeks develop and if Tuchel is capable of returning to the team that competitive level that made it a feared club around the world.
