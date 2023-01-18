Bayern Munich has been the clear dominator of the Bundesliga in recent years but has not had its best performance at the European level and this season it aimed to be one of the main protagonists of the Champions League. Manuel Neuer’s injury (skiing in his spare time after Germany’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar) will keep him out for the remainder of the season. This forced the Bavarian team to look for a high-level replacement and in the last hours his replacement was confirmed.
The one chosen by the leadership to replace the historic German goalkeeper was Yann Sommer. The Swiss had shone since 2014 at Borussia Monchengladbach, being one of the most consistent goalkeepers in European football, but he was never able to make the leap to a big team. Now, at 34 years of age, he has the opportunity to demonstrate all his talent in a team with very important aspirations such as Bayern Munich.
In turn, he has been the captain of his team for some seasons and one of the most important players in its history. With the Swiss team he played 3 World Cups, including the latter in Qatar 2022, and two Euro Cups, which allowed him to add 80 games under the three sticks of his national team.
The deal closed at €8 million with €1.5 million in targets. The contract will be until the end of the 2025 season, so he will stay at the Allianz Arena for the long term. The only thing missing is official confirmation from the clubs, since the player has already agreed on everything with the team led by Julian Nagelsmann
