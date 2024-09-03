Munich, Germany – Bayer Leverkusen’s talented young midfielder Florian Wirtz has become one of the most sought-after names in the 2025 summer transfer market. Although Real Madrid had earmarked the German as one of their priority targets, they now face fierce competition: Bayern Munich have entered the bidding for the player, willing to do anything to land the Leverkusen gem.
Wirtz, who has shown exceptional quality in the Bundesliga, has not only caught the eye of Real Madrid but also several Premier League clubs, with Manchester City leading the interest in England. Bayer Leverkusen, however, are not willing to part with their star player easily, who is under contract until 2027. If negotiations open, the transfer fee could be around €130 million, a figure that only the European giants would consider.
Real Madrid’s interest in Wirtz stems from the need to find a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, whose retirement is looming ever closer. However, the German’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu could create a tactical dilemma for Carlo Ancelotti, as Los Blancos already have attacking midfield players such as Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz. If his signing goes through, Wirtz could be forced to change his role, adapting to a more defensive position in midfield, similar to what Kroos has been doing throughout his career.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, see Wirtz as an opportunity to strengthen their squad with one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents, keeping him in Germany and ensuring their dominance both domestically and in Europe. The Bavarians are willing to match any offer Real Madrid may submit, which augurs well for an intense fight between the two giants for Wirtz’s signature.
The 2025 summer transfer market is set to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with Florian Wirtz at the centre of attention. The battle for the young German has only just begun, and all eyes will be on the final destination of one of the most promising youngsters in European football.
