He Bayern Munich In extremis, he achieved his eleventh consecutive title of Bundesliga champion, this Saturday in the last day, thanks to his 2-1 victory at Cologne and the 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund in his stadium against Mainz.

In a heart-stopping finish, Bayern Munich clinched the title thanks to Jamal Musiala’s goal in the 89th minute.

It was the most competitive championship since its long hegemony began a decade ago, in May 2013.

Dortmund, who entered the final day two points ahead to win their first title since 2012, lived a nightmare in a packed Westfalenstadion, with 80,000 fans who dyed the venue in black and yellow.

In Colonia Kingsley Coman, with a great goal after receiving at the peak of the area (8), and Musiala, providential by scoring four minutes after entering the field, gave the

Bayern the three points they needed to beat Dortmund.

The yellow team, overwhelmed by the situation, quickly found themselves down 2-0. The Norwegian Andreas Hanche-Olsen (15) and the Austrian Karim Onisiwo (24) put a Mainz side that had nothing at stake ahead.

After missing a good handful of occasions, including a penalty by Sebastien Haller (20), the Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro (69) and Niklas Süle (90+5) got the tie. Insufficient after Musiala’s goal.

Behind the podium, made up of Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig, who had secured their third place before the last day, Unión Berlin finished fourth and will play a previous round to access the group stage of the Champions League after winning 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg.

The adrenaline at this moment 🔥😂 Bayern Munich win Bundesliga Meisterschale for the 11th time in a row. Dortmund decided to do an Arsenal😂😂😂 Musiala doing what Aguero did in 2012… Winning by goal difference. What a moment to live pic.twitter.com/LL2AZJvh84 —Njuki Nyaga🇰🇪 (@Dr_King_Bee) May 27, 2023

Beaten 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg will play in the Europa League, while Bayer Leverkusen, who lost 3-0 at Bochum, retains its place in the Conference League for next season.

After their 4-0 defeat in Leipzig, Schalke lose the category in the company of Hertha Berlin, while Stuttgart will have to fight for promotion in early June against the third in the second division to save their place in the Bundesliga.

