Among the most pungent commentators it is still notable Dieter Hamannalready the protagonist of a back and forth with Tuchel himself on the eve of the match against Darmstadt.

The former Bayern, former Liverpool and former German international, now a commentator for Sky Sport Deutschland, started from the analysis of the first half of the match and from a statistic according to which Darmstadt had completed more passes in the first 45 minutes.

“Bayern’s first half was very disappointing. If they had been facing a stronger team they would have gone into half-time down by two or three goals. The team is getting results, but the game is really disappointing” the thoughts of Hamann, who then focused on the difficult moment experienced by Kimmich: “Not long ago he was talked about as a target for Guardiola’s Manchester City, now it seems that that player no longer exists. In eight months he was swept away…”. See also F1 | Sebastian Vettel says enough: he will retire at the end of the season

Even more merciless is the analysis of Tuchel’s first seven months on the Bayern bench, characterized by the daring Bundesliga victory last May against Borussia Dortmundbut also from some internal tension: “I don’t think there will ever be true love between Tuchel and the club. It is a relationship of convenience on both sides and this is how we will move forward. After all, they did everything they could not to win the championship last year…”.

In recent days Tuchel had already responded to Hamann’s previous barbs: “I think the situation is getting out of Didì’s hand, but I also think that we have more important things to worry about than his opinion”.

The feeling is that there will be other episodes…

