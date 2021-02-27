Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich regained the tone of victories in the German football league, after its landslide victory over its guest Colin 5-1, in the twenty-third stage “Saturday”, on the day that coincides with its celebration of the 121st anniversary of its foundation.

The Bavarian team had tied at home with Armenia Bielefeld 3-3, then fell to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 in the past two rounds.

Bayern, which was founded on February 27, 1900, won the domestic league title 30 times “a record”, the German Cup 20 times “a record also”, in addition to six titles in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller recovered from his infection with the Corona virus and began the match on the substitute players’ seats, as did Serge Gnabry, who recovered from a cramp.

Colin had achieved remarkable results against the big teams this season, defeating Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach away from home, and tying with Leipzig at home.

Bayern Munich succeeded in opening the scoring mediated by its Cameroonian striker Eric Maxime Chubu Moting, following a cross from Lyon Goretska, and the goal is the first for the Cameroonian striker in the ranks of Bayern Munich in the league since his transfer to him at the beginning of the current season after the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, France.

Chubu Moting became the third African player to score a goal for Bayern Munich, after Ghanaian Sami Kufuor (7 goals) and Moroccan Mahdi Benatia (2).

Then the Bavarian team added the second goal, after a wonderful joint game between the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who passed a ball with the “heel” towards Goritska, then dribbled the last in defense, by passing the ball between his legs before returning it to the Polish who followed it into the net.

At the beginning of the second half, Colin took advantage of a misunderstanding between Bayern defense center-back Jerome Boateng and Austrian David Alaba to snatch the Tunisian Elias Skhiri and hit the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Muller participated in the middle of the second half, and after only 32 seconds of his descent, he passed a decisive ball towards Lewandowski, and the latter kicked it into the net to enhance the progress of his team, and the goal was the twenty-eighth for Lewandowski in 23 matches in the “Bundesliga”.

Lewandowski seeks to equal or break the record for the best goalscorer in one season in the German League, and the record for another player from Bayern Munich is the legend Gerd Muller, who scored 40 goals in the 1971-72 season.

Once again Colin almost reduced the lead when Dominic Drexler snatched the ball from Neuer outside the area and the goal was set in front of him, but he shot in the post.

Gnabry, who participated as a reserve midway through the second half, scored the fourth goal after a pass by Frenchman Luca Hernandez, before the same player added the fifth with a header.