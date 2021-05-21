Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich is preparing to bid farewell to its coach, Hanzi Flick, and three players who have crowned the team twice with the League, Cup and Champions League triplets when the “Bavarian” team meets Augsburg tomorrow (Saturday) in the last thirty-fourth stage of the German League “Bundesliga”, after Bayern won the title for the ninth season Straight.

The confrontation of tomorrow is an honorary match, as Bayern won the title two weeks ago, and Augsburg had already decided its continuation in the First Division, early this week. But the match will see Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski struggle to have the record for the most goals scored in one season in the German league.

Lewandowski scored earlier this week his 40th goal in the league this season, equaling the record set in the name of former Bayern Munich star Gerd Muller 49 years ago, and Lewandowski could be alone in the record if he scored against Augsburg.

Lewandowski said that he is looking forward to singling out the record even through a penalty kick like the one he scored from last Saturday, adding that it would be a great achievement that even Mueller, who suffers from dementia, and is receiving treatment in a private care home, will realize.

And Lewandowski added: I think he will know if I get the ball and get the record. He himself was an ambitious attacker. Thomas Muller and David Alaba will definitely enter the annals of history, as they are the first players to occupy the championship podium ten times in the history of German football. Austrian Alaba, whose name has been linked to a move to Real Madrid, is one of the defense trio who will leave the Bavarian team, along with Spaniard Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng, and the last two have been crowned the “Bundesliga” title nine times.

The trio with Bayern Munich culminated in the three league, cup and Champions League trips in both 2013 and 2020. “I don’t know yet if some tears will come down from me, but I will definitely cry,” Alaba said. “Which of these three will participate, if he is fit, they will all have tremendous memories of their time at Bayern,” said coach Hanzi Flick. Each player received five tickets for his family and friends, as 250 fans would be allowed to attend the match.

The same applies to Miroslav Klose, who will leave the coaching staff, as well as veteran assistant coach Hermann Gerland, who will leave the club after tomorrow’s match, and Hanzi Flick, who will also leave his post.

Flick led Bayern Munich to win seven titles during the 18 months in which he assumed responsibility for the team, but the end of his career with the Bavarian team witnessed a big dispute with Hassan Salih Hamidic, a member of the club’s board of directors. “I have enjoyed the journey that I started two years ago,” Flick told reporters on Friday.

“We were part of an amazing team, we faced tough challenges, and accomplished amazing things,” he added. “This chapter, which is now ending, has been very impressive.