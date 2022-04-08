Freiburg’s appeal against their 1-4 loss to Bayern, in which their rival played for 17 seconds with 12 players due to a chain of mistakes, was rejected this Friday by the sports tribunal of the German Football Federation (DFB).

The court considered that Bayern could not be blamed for the presence of an extra player on the field due to an error that was generated at the time of making a double substitution. Responsibility for the error was attributed by the court to the refereeing team around the main referee, Christan Dingert.

Why the error was generated that Bayern played with 12



The error arose from the presentation of the wrong number by Kingsley Coman at the time of making the changes, so the French player did not take the hint and followed the field after Niklas Süle entered, replacing Dayot Upamecano, and Marcel Sabitzer, who was to replace him.

Seconds later, a Freiburg player, Nico Schlottenberg, told Dingert that there were 12 players on the field and Dingert, after analyzing the situation, corrected the mistake.

At the time the error occurred, the 86th minute, Bayern was already winning 1-3 and in the 17 seconds contested there were no decisive situations.

The part of responsibility that corresponds to Bayern is, according to the court, too small, so it would be disproportionate to ignore their victory and give Freiburg the winner. Instead, the refereeing team made several mistakes, starting by allowing Upamecano and Coman to enter before two players left the field.

Then the main referee also failed to resume the match without realizing that the

Bayern had 12 players on the pitch.

Like this it remains the Bundesliga after the decision

With the decision, Bayern maintains its 9-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, and Freiburg remains fifth, three points below RB Leipzig and the Champions League ranks.

Freiburg had lodged the appeal because it felt obliged to do so, since in similar cases the competent bodies do not act ex officio.

