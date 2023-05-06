Sadio Mané regrets having signed for Bayern Munich. The winger who won everything with Liverpool has had his worst campaign in years within the German team, as more has been said about the Senegalese due to his injuries and his well-known attack on Leroy Sané. To this day, his future remains in limbo, and it is that the club together with Tuchel are already analyzing how beneficial or harmful the departure or continuity of the African within the leading Bundesliga team can be.
More news about the transfer market in Europe
It is no secret to anyone that Sadio is a guy Tuchel likes, however, the coach understands that the footballer is far from his best version, the one that led him to be a key man within Liverpool. For this reason, according to press information in Germany, the coach would have given the green light for the winger to leave as long as the action plan drawn up by the Bayern Munich board with the sale of Mané is complied with.
The club considers that the best market movement they can do with Mané is to sell him this summer, with the understanding that they will not recover the 50 million euros invested last year, but with the income they can obtain move within the market for the signing of a natural center forward. Both the coaching staff commanded by Tuchel and the board of the current Bundesliga champion consider that the squad requires much more from a ‘9’ than from a winger.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Bayern #Munich #defines #destiny #Sadio #Mané
Leave a Reply