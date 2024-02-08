Although FC Barcelona is not having its best season, it cannot be denied that the club has several very important names on all lines of the pitch in the squad. One of them is the now captain of the culé team, Ronald Araujo, for whom Bayern could offer up to 100 million euros.
The center back is at such a level that several of the best teams on the planet have wanted to close his signing for a couple of years. From Premier League clubs, who have offered him up to double his salary, to, in this last winter market, Bayern Munich, who failed in the attempt to add the Uruguayan to their ranks. However, the Germans are ready to seek revenge in the summer.
The newspaper Sport assures that Bayern is ready to look for Araujo again, and although Barcelona has no intention of selling its best defender, the German club is going to appeal to the needs of the culés, because they know that they require money to settle debts and being able to move within the market. Thus, they consider that if they make a crazy offer, Joan Laporta will have no option to reject and sources assure that the Bundesliga champion is readying up to 100 million euros for the powerful center back.
The Uruguayan is a central defender with such talent and such a level of confidence that he has the potential to be the leader of the defense or in case of emergency, as has been the case now with the absences due to injury, as a right back.
