Muscat (AFP)

Bayern Munich defender Min-Jae Kim admitted that he was “wrong” to get into an argument with the fans after his country’s disappointing draw with Palestine at home in the decisive round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

South Korea began Group B of the decisive round of the qualifiers with a goalless draw at home to Palestine in front of 66,000 fans at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

The local crowd was not happy with new coach Myung-Bo Hong’s approach to the match, booing him during and after the match.

At the end of the match, Kim faced a section of fans, and told reporters afterwards, “I feel disappointed, because some people want us to fail.”

“I heard that the fans decided not to boo in future matches, and I appreciate that,” Kim said before the second round, which brings his country’s team together with host Oman in Muscat on Tuesday.

“I think my behaviour was wrong,” the 27-year-old added.

South Korea are playing under their fourth coach of the year with Hong returning to take up the job he previously took over a decade ago.

The public was not happy with his appointment and the process that brought him back to the position, but the players publicly backed him, including Kim, who said he enjoyed learning from Hong, the distinguished former defender who led South Korea to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

“It’s great to be around someone who was the best defender in Korea and has a lot of coaching experience,” Kim said. “He can give me instant feedback and advice. I always try to take his words into consideration and implement them on the pitch.”

The captain of the national team, Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son, hit the ball into the goal post shortly before the end of the match against Palestine, who also had their chances to score.

Despite the somewhat shaky morale, South Korea look favourites to beat Oman in Muscat, especially since the hosts lost their first match to Iraq 0-1.