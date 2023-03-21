After a break with Pep Guardiola within Manchester City due to the few minutes he was adding on the pitch, João –Cancelo arrived at Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The Portuguese has not become a key man for the Bavarian team, but it is a fact that he has added minutes in almost all games, also contributing goals and assists.
Cancelo’s future remains in limbo. Weeks ago it was said that the player was dissatisfied within Munich, as he hoped to start in Germany, and sources also indicated that the club was not entirely satisfied with what the player had done on the field, for which reason they did not consider validating the Purchase option. But the reality is that both parties do value a near future together, but it will not be through the conditions of Manchester City.
Sources report that within Munich they understand that Cancelo is an excellent player and in reality they do want to sign him absolutely for the summer, but there is no willingness on the part of the club to pay the 70 million euros of the purchase option that the club has imposed. Manchester City. This being the case, the German club would have informed Jorge Mendes that they want to retain the player, but they will have to sit down at the table with the English team to negotiate a lower price, since they consider that the aforementioned figure is above the real value of the side.
