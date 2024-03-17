After Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Darmstadt, concern invaded the Bavarian squad. Harry Kane, top scorer this season, had to be replaced with visible signs of pain.
The club confirmed that the forward suffered an injury to his left ankle and that he will travel with the England team to be treated by English doctors. It is still unknown how long he will have to be out of the courts.
After leaving his beloved Tottenham, Kane came to the Bundesliga with a clear objective: to win his first title as a professional. The company did not seem complex since Bayern Munich has won the local league for the last 10 years. What is called a safe bet.
However, and beyond the incredible season that the British striker is going through, things are not going according to what he dreamed. Bayer Leverkusen is surprising the world with its unbeaten streak of 37 games and has already taken 7 points from the powerful Bayern.
In the Champions League, those led by Thomas Tuchel will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals. If they advance, they could face Atlético de Madrid.
Will Kane win his first title?
