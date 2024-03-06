Bayern Munich, in the midst of a sporting and board crisis, is preparing a clean squad for the summer. Some players simply no longer have a place in the club by decision of the management, and others prefer to step aside due to discomfort. that is experienced in the Bavarian team or by the desire for new sporting challenges, such is the case of Alphonso Davies, who, as we have informed you in 90min, has one foot in Real Madrid, so much so that Munich is already considering his replacement.
International press confirms that the still Bundesliga champion, Theo Hernández is the one chosen by Bayern Munich to take Alphonso's place in the summer. The club knows that what the head of the French national team has done with Milan in recent years makes him one of the best on the planet in his position, which is why today he has the role of favorite to become the left wing of the Bavarian.
In Munich they consider that the signing of the Frenchman could be between 60 and 70 million euros plus bonuses, although there is still no contact between the teams to establish a real valuation. The Germans are analyzing earning at least 50 million euros from the sale of Alphonso and putting a maximum of 20 million euros more from the club's funds for the signing of Theo, who could follow in the footsteps of his brother and former Bayern player. Luke.
