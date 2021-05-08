Bayern Munich won their ninth consecutive German league championship on Saturday, thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over second-placed RB Leipzig on matchday 32 of the Bundesliga.

Leipzig, seven points behind Bayern, only have two games to play in this league, so they can no longer catch up with the Bavarian giant, who faces Borussia Mönchengladbach this Saturday, in a duel that will now serve as a celebration for their new success in the championship.

In case of scoring in that duel against ‘Gladbach’ at the Allianz Arena, Bayern would further increase their margin, but the question is already irrelevant with the goal mathematically fulfilled.

It is the 31st title in the history of Bayern Munich in the German league and the second, and last, with its coach Hansi Flick, who leaves the team at the end of this course and will be replaced next season by Julian Nagelsmann, the young RB Leipzig coach.

This Bundesliga will be the only title for Bayern at the end of the season, as it was defeated in the German Cup and the European Champions League, two competitions that it was able to conquer last year.

In this 2020-2021 academic year, Bayern previously won three titles, the German and European Super Cups, in addition to the FIFA Club World Cup, the latter by winning in February in Qatar.

Borussia Dortmund, the last German team to be Bundesliga champions (in 2012) before the start of Bayern’s current reign, has been commissioned to provide the title this Saturday to their historic rival.

The yellow team needed that victory to get provisionally in fourth position, the last one that qualifies in Germany for the next Champions League. They now have two points more than Eintracht Frankfurt (5th), who host Mainz (12th) on Sunday.

In the absence of the striker Erling Haaland (injured), the Englishman Jadon Sancho signed a double for Dortmund (minutes 51 and 87), after captain Marco Reus had opened the scoring at 7.

Lukas Klostermann (63) and Spaniard Dani Olmo (77) scored for Leipzig. Their defeat is not dramatic, as the team remains second, four points ahead of Wolfsburg (3rd), who won 3-0.

In the last two days, Bayern will have games against Freiburg and Augsburg, in which the main incentive will be to know if the Polish Robert Lewandowski can beat the absolute record of goals (40) in the same season of the German league, held by Gerd Müller since 1971-1972.

The Pole had scored 35 goals in 26 games but an injury at the end of March made him miss four games. He scored again on matchday 31 and now has 36 goals, so time is running out to hunt down Müller’s record.

“Robert is totally focused on looking for that record,” said Flick, who in 18 months on the Bayern bench has won seven titles, with just eight losses in 83 games.

Flick kept a tense pulse with sporting director Hasan Salimahidzic, who ended up contributing to his departure. His future could be in the German national team, where Joachim Löw will not continue after this year’s Eurocup.