Bayern Munich is looking for players on the market to reinforce its squad in the summer market and it seems that they have found their man at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Dani Ceballos lives a second wind within Real Madrid. It is not that the Spaniard has become the best midfielder on the planet overnight, but there is no denying that the 25-year-old player has known how to take advantage of the drops in performance of Modric, Kroos and Tchoaumeni after the Cup of the world. The midfielder has been a constant starter from January until today, a situation that has made him put himself once again in the spotlight on the ball.
The situation is simple, Ceballos went from being on the way out of the club to even having options to renew with the whites, being better valued by Florentino Pérez than Modric himself. That being the case, it is normal that the midfielder has also attracted the attention of other teams in the world after this second wind, and as we say, one of the new suitors for Ceballos is nothing more and nothing less than Bayern Munich.
From Germany they report that the German team wants to load their midfield with more pieces and welcome the possible signing of Ceballos, especially since he would arrive as a free agent, which makes him a much more desirable signing. The player is liked by the club as well as by Julian Nagelsmann himself and they could put an offer on the table in the following days, before he renews with Madrid. In addition to Ceballos, the Bundesliga champion is thinking of Gundogan in case the Spaniard wins a no.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Bayern #Munich #assesses #signing #Real #Madrid #footballer
Leave a Reply