Mazraoui, 24, moved to the Bavarian giant on a free transfer, after the expiration of his contract with the Dutch champion.

Bayern said that the international player signed a contract that will keep him at the “Allianz Arena” until 2026.

Mazraoui expressed his happiness at joining Bayern Munich, saying: “I chose to come to the team because here I can win major titles.”

He added, in a press statement, that “he left with a positive impression since the start of talks to move towards the German team.”