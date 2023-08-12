And the England captain appeared in a video he posted on his official account on the “X” website, “formerly Twitter,” in which he said: “It is difficult to describe in words how to say goodbye to the club and the fans who gave me so much in my career. You will always be in my heart.”
He added, “Thank you Tottenham, thank you to all the fans of the team.”
For his part, Bayern Munich announced in a statement the signing of English striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur on a 4-year contract.
Kane arrives in Munich
- England international striker Harry Kane arrived Friday evening in Munich to undergo a routine medical examination in preparation for signing with Bayern Munich, the German soccer champion.
- The plane carrying the England captain landed at Oberpfaffenhofen Airport, west of Munich, at around 7.10 pm, then the player arrived at around 7.50 in the center of the Bavarian capital in order to undergo his medical examination in a clinic.
- Tottenham’s new Australian coach, Postecoglou, revealed earlier Friday that the London club’s all-time top scorer is about to move to Bayern.
- The two teams reached an agreement to sign the 30-year-old England captain for a deal that will exceed 100 million euros (about $110 million), according to press reports.
Harry Kane numbers
- Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for the North London club ‘Tottenham’.
- He is the best scorer in the history of the England national team (58).
- He did not win any major title at the level of clubs or national teams, while Bayern Munich crowned the German League title in the last 11 years.
#Bayern #Munich #announces #inclusion #Harry #Kane..and #impressive #farewell #video
Leave a Reply