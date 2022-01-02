The Bavarian club said in a statement, that goalkeeper Neuer will miss the first training session of this year, which was postponed from January 2 to the third of the same month “in light of the current epidemiological situation.”

And the club indicated that “Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corintan Tolisso and Omar Richards have tested positive for the Corona virus.”

The statement revealed that “all the players are in good condition, as well as assistant coach Dino Topmüller, who has also tested positive for the virus. They are all subject to isolation in their homes,” according to what was reported by “AFP”.

The Bavarian giant had missed the services of midfielder Joshua Kimmich for a period of four weeks last December, after he was infected with Corona, and its complications on his health.

Kimmich sparked controversy in October when he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine due to personal concerns, but last month said he was happy to receive the vaccine.

Bayern will resume its matches in the “Bundesliga” on Friday against Borussia Monchengladbach, which will be held without the presence of the public due to the outbreak of the virus.