Munich Football Club beat Egyptian Al-Ahli 2-0 in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, reports TASS…

The double as part of the winning team was scored by Robert Lewandowski (at the 17th and 86th minutes).

In the final match of the tournament, Bayern will play against the Mexican club Tigres, which beat Brazilian Palmeiras 1: 0 the day before. The team meeting is scheduled for February 11.

Note that the Munich club reaches the final of the club world championship for the second time. In 2013, Bayern became the winner of the tournament, beating the Raja Casablanca club from Morocco in the decisive match.

