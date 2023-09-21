Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 this Wednesday in a match that was full of changes and in which the two teams were clearly finer in attack than in defense, where they gave advantages which led to a festival of goals in the Champions League.

The start did not seem promising for Bayern, who suffered from United’s high pressure and in the 5th minute they had to thank Sven Ullreich who reacted with a good save to a shot by Eriksen.

Bayern had no control, could not string together long possessions and made many wrong passes. However, two lethal blows were enough to put the match in their favor. The first came in the 27th minute. Leroy Sané put a ball into the area to Harry Kane who touched it behind so that Sané himself unleashed a shot from about twenty meters that ended up in the back of the net after hitting Onana’s body. .

The second came from an individual play by Jamal Musiala who sneaked into the area, removing three men from him and put the ball to Serge Gnabry who appeared free to score with his left foot.

Bayern had shown little else, but the two goals had an impact on United, who, although they continued searching for the opposing area and had some good approaches with overflows on the left of Reguilon, no longer seemed as threatening as they had been in the first minutes.

In the 45th minute, Bayern came close to the third with a shot from Sané that passed near the post, but at the beginning of the second half United had a reaction, seemed to recover the spirit of the first minutes of the game and even achieved the discount in the 49th minute. through Höljund.

Bayern had an almost immediate reaction. First with a good chance from Musiala in the 50th and then reestablishing the two-goal advantage, with a penalty converted by Harry Kane in the 54th minute that had been sanctioned after consulting the VAR images for a handball inside the area.

After the third goal, United seemed knocked out and Bayern had enough chances to score the fourth. The best was a shot on the post by Sané in the 56th minute. Then Onana reacted with good saves to shots by Kane, Sané and Choupo Moting.

The closing of the match was crazy at the Allianz Arena

But a match that seemed settled ended up having drama. In the 87th minute, when Bayern seemed to be limiting themselves to letting the ball and the minutes run, Casemiro appeared with a shot from the floor inside the area.

Bayern then began to find the fourth and found it, in the 92nd minute through Mathys Tel who defined inside the area with a good pass from Joshua Kimmich. Before, from Tel’s center, Thomas Müller had crashed a shot against the post. Almost in the last play of the match, United scored again with a header from Casemiro from a free kick taken from the left by Bruno Fernandes.

With Efe

