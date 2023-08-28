The market is about to close and the clubs with the goal of having the best squads possible and thus reaching their goals, will enter the period known as “panic transfers”. It is a stage of the market in which players who were not within the real options of the clubs are signed or in other cases, much higher figures are paid than what their real price establishes.
One of the teams that will be the protagonist of this event will be Manchester United, the club has had a hard time starting the season in the Premier League despite adding 6 of 9 points. Ten Hag understands that they are one step behind Arsenal and Manchester City and requires reinforcements, one of them a midfielder who forms a direct pair with Casemiro and puts all his chips on the arrival of a talent that he formed at Ajax, Ryan Gravenberch .
The containment team is not happy with Bayern Munich and the idea of going to Manchester United with a man they trust fully seduces them, so the Premier League club would put Scott McTominay’s letter on the table of the German team in exchange for former Ajax, man for man, position for position. However, they would have to include something else, be it another footballer or money as compensation, because due to the age of one and the other, the market value of the Dutchman is well above the Scottish one, and it is an unequal exchange.
