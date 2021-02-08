Bayern Munich of Germany and Al-Ahly of Egypt play the other semifinal of the Club World Cup in Qatar this Monday, to define the rival of Tigres of Mexico, who yesterday eliminated Palmeiras of Brazil by 1 to 0.

Al-Ahly, champion of Africa, already made his debut in the Club World Cup in the quarterfinals against host Lekhwiya, whom he beat 1-0 and made it to the semifinals.

For its part, the powerful Bayern Munich, winner of the Champions League, makes its debut in the tournament and seeks to reach the final to face Tigres de México, who on Sunday left Palmeiras of Brazil, last champion of the Copa Libertadores, on the road. from America.

The match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium, in Doha, from 3:00 pm (Argentine time). Televisa TNT Sports.