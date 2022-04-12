Defeated and almost humiliated at Villarreal (1-0), currently far from their best level, Bayern Munich will have to work hard on Tuesday at home, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, to avoid cruel disappointment of an elimination against an a priori affordable rival. The game will be played at 2 pm and will be seen on ESPN2.

In the first leg, the Germans could have conceded three or four goals, due to the superiority and the number of chances missed by Unai Emery’s men. “The result against could have been broader,” acknowledged Thomas Müller after the game.

What happens to Bayern Munich in recent weeks?

This Monday, the German soccer magazine Kicker, in a detailed analysis of the current defects of the ‘Rekordmeister’, launched a solemn warning: “The Orejona’s dream may vanish in the quarterfinals.”

Against ‘Submarino Amrillo’, currently ranked seventh in the Spanish LaLiga, the powerful German champions have the potential to qualify. But for this he must rediscover his offensive power and his attack / defense balance, mysteriously missing in recent weeks.

“What shouldn’t happen is that we give Villarreal time to put their quality on the field. We have to play a little more ‘dirty’. But we shouldn’t talk about it so much, we have to do it tomorrow”, declared the coach Julian Nagelsmann this Monday.

On Saturday, at home against Augsburg in the Bundesliga, the team disappointed again and had to wait for a penalty scored by Robert Lewandowski in the 82nd minute to win against a rival fighting for permanence.

“We lacked speed, we didn’t have the necessary pace,” Nagelsmann acknowledged. In the absence of explanations, the young coach has tried to convince in other ways: “The players have to be aware that we all have responsibility and we want to go through the round together (…) There is a lot at stake, so we also have to invest a lot,” he recalled this Monday.

The problem “focuses first of all on our potential on a mental level,” estimates Joshua Kimmich, the “warrior” in midfield, who hasn’t been doing very well in recent games either, just like his teammates Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry or Thomas Mueller.



As proof that they are aware of their bad moment, the stars of the team have been chaining martial statements for three days, as if to ward off the anguish of eventual elimination:

“The house is burning, we are going to play a game worthy of Bayern,” said Leon Goretzka. “We will play a good game, whatever happens” (at the end), declared their captain Manuel Neuer, “we are ready and we have to turn the tie around”.

But those statements cannot hide big gaps in Bayern this season, such as the absence of leaders on the pitch, especially behind.

“Once again it has been seen that they had no leader, and it is not the first time this season,” Dietmar Hamann, a former Bayern (and Liverpool) player, now a television commentator, launched in the first leg, noting that David Alaba’s departure to the Real Madrid was not compensated.

“There is a lack of a boss in defense”, insists Kicker: “Lucas Hernandez is true that he is an aggressive defender, but he needs a player at his side to give him instructions. Dayot Upamecano is not (yet) capable, and Niklas Süle does not have that personality,” explains the magazine.

History continues to favor Bayern

Against a club that has only reached the Champions League semi-finals once (in 2006, eliminated by Arsenal), the Germans and their six European titles are favourites. In the previous round against Salzburg, they did not have a good game in the first leg either, achieving a draw (1-1) in the last seconds in Austria, before thrashing their rival 7-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Will they do something similar against Villarreal? Perhaps, but one statistic may make you wonder: Since 2015, Bayern have lost five times in the first leg of the Champions League and have been eliminated each time. And coach Unai Emery doesn’t trust: “To eliminate Bayern and reach the semi-finals we will have to do things from very well to perfect. It will be a very different game from the first leg. I think the difficulty will be even greater.”

“We will have to defend very close together and close to our area at times, but we will have to take advantage when we can have the ball,” he added.

SPORTS

with AFP