Jürgen Klopp was apparently in a good mood when he made one of the best predictions in the history of German football. It was April 18, 2013, Klopp was still wearing glasses and for some reason a shirt. As a BVB coach at the press conference, he was sitting before the game against Mainz 05 and reported that captain Sebastian Kehl failed because of a tendon irritation that Nuri Sahin borrowed from Real Madrid would be able to play. This date was remembered because Klopp was asked whether he saw Spanish conditions, like Uli Hoeneß in the Bundesliga, the dominance of two teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.