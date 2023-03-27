The German close to the now ex coach.

Julian Nagelsman is no longer the coach of the Bayern Monaco. The decision, made official on March 24, has affected the world of football. Among the reasons expressed above all by the German press there would have been non-idyllic relationships with various players.

Although the German club was fighting to win all competitions, the German media had spoken of a large number of players – at least six – who would have influenced the club’s choice to change technical management in the running.

Among this, undoubtedly, there is not Thomas Muller who, in the past few hours, wanted to thank the coach through a social message. In a story about Instagram the Bavarian flag wrote: “Thank you and your staff for the effort, dear Julian Negelsmann. All the best and goodbye for now.”

Muller is among the few players, together with Kimmich and Goretzka to have expressed a certain bitterness for the coach’s dismissal. See also Porto will not sign the Mexicans from Pachuca in this transfer market

March 27, 2023 (change March 27, 2023 | 1:50 pm)

