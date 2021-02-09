The German team, current champions of the UEFA Champions League, beat Egypt’s Al-Ahly, African champions, in the semi-final of the Club World Cup, with a score of two goals to zero (2-0). Now he will look for the longed-for ‘sextete’ in the season, something only achieved by FC Barcelona in 2009.

Pole Robert Lewandowski, who arrived at the club in July 2014, became the star of the match by scoring the two touchdowns that gave the Bavarians victory.

The first goal began with a Benjamin Pavard cross on the right side of the field that was half blocked by the rival defense. The rebound was taken by Serge Gnabry, who saw completely only the Pole to define without problems.

The second score of the game came with five minutes to go. Bayern recovered a ball in the middle of the field and it was at the feet of Leroy Sané, who centered Lewandowski so that he headed completely alone in front of the goal.

“We have reached our goal and we are in the final. Now we have a chance to win the Club World Cup. He was really very friendly, very cordial. Al-Ahly is a great club, Bayern from Egypt, maybe even from North Africa, ”said Thomas Müller.

The ‘sextete’, a record pursued by many

For Bayern Munich, going to the final means, in addition to establishing themselves as universal monarch, dreaming of obtaining their sixth title in 2020, something that only FC Barcelona could achieve in the 2009 season.

In the season, in addition to the Champions League, Bayern won the Bundesliga, the German Cup (DFB Pokal) and the German and European Super Cups.

“We are very happy to be in the final. (…) It is a good moment for us here, we want to win this trophy and the sixth title. A World Cup is always something special. We are prepared! I hope that in the final we will still have a football better and that we don’t need so many opportunities, “said Lewandowski at the end of the match.

In the regular year, the Bavarian team won 42 of 48 games, drawing five and losing only one game in the domestic league.

A historic final for Central America and the Caribbean

But those led by Hans-Dieter Flick, who arrived at the club at the end of 2019 and since then raised a revolution within the club, will face Tigres de la UANL, representatives of Mexico and current champions of the Concacaf Champions League.

“Tigres is a very athletic team, they deserved to reach the final. Tomorrow we will prepare for it. We want the title. If we succeed, the team will end an excellent season with the sixth title. It would also be an extraordinary success in the exceptional history of the Bayern club, “said Flick.

Tigres comes to the final match inspired for several reasons. First, for his victory against Palmeiras, representative of Brazil and champion of the 2020 Copa Libertadores, and for having among his players the French-Mexican André-Pierre Gignac, current scorer of the tournament.

After a training session at the University of Qatar, the Mexican club analyzed their rival during their participation in the semifinal.

Tigres, with their victory over Palmeiras, made history by becoming the first club in Mexico (and Concacaf) to reach the final of the top club tournament organized by FIFA.

With EFE and Reuters