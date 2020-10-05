The Sports picture reports that midfielder Adrian Fein dated FC Bayern Munich would be facing a move to the Netherlands. The hottest track leads to PSV Eindhoven, but Valencia CF is also said to have put out feelers after the 21-year-old.
Another loan could further promote the development of the U21 international.
For the first team, Adrian Fein doesn’t seem to be an option (yet). After his return from the Hamburg sports club, the 21-year-old only played for Bayern’s reserve in the 3rd division. Although the midfielder even contributed a goal, this solution is not optimal for Fein.
Corresponding media reports suggest a renewed loan could help to guarantee the technically adept, born Munich season at a high level.
Even the loan to HSV significantly boosted Fein’s development – now the two-footed midfield engine should prove itself in a top league in Europe. PSV Eindhoven seem to be the favorite to sign the Bavarian – but the line of interested parties is very long.
After good preparation at FC Bayern, the expectations in Adrian Fein were high – but the 21-year-old was brought back down to earth with a crash. There is still no place in the record champions’ first team for Fein, who could flee due to lack of prospects in his hometown.
In addition to Bundesliga clubs such as Hertha BSC and Arminia Bielefeld, FC Valencia and PSV Eindhoven in particular are said to have intensified their advertising for Fein. According to the Sports picture and the kicker however, the Dutch representative from Eindhoven is the favorite for a loan exchange Feins.
Didn’t arrive right at all and already gone? After his good year in Hamburg, Adrian Fein would have preferred his situation in Munich to be different. In the run-up to the season there was praise from those responsible for the triple winner and Fein himself finally wanted to establish himself with his club, which is close to his heart.
For a player his age, nothing is more important than game practice. However, the level of the 3rd division is out of the question for Fein’s further development – the 21-year-old could prove his suitability for the first division at PSV Eindhoven. According to various media, a loan is imminent – in the Netherlands Adrian Fein would not only play first-class, participation in the Europa League also makes the goal of Eindhoven very attractive – if Valencia CF should not slide in between.
