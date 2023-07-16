The honorary president of the Bavarian club, Uli Hoeness, told reporters, on Saturday, on the sidelines of a training camp for the team in Bavaria, that Kane “made it clear in all conversations very clearly that his decision had been taken to join the German champion this summer, and if he sticks to his decision, we will get his services and Tottenham will abandon him.”

Hoeness added that Kane, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on July 28, wants to play an international competition, and “Tottenham are not qualified for a European tournament next season, unlike our club.”

He added that the English striker “now has the opportunity to play for one of the best clubs in Europe.”

Hoeness plays a major role in decision-making at Bayern Munich, since the dismissal of its chairman, Oliver Kahn, and Bosnian sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, at the end of last season due to results that were considered disappointing.

Hoeness admitted that negotiations over a possible transfer of Kane, who is under contract with Tottenham until 2024, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, were not easy.

Hoeness explained that Levy is “clever, and we must first move him to a stage where he will set an amount for the deal.”

And he added, “He is trying to buy time. He is a seasoned professional and I appreciate him very much, but on the other hand, we ourselves were not born yesterday.”

And German media reported that Bayern had already reached an agreement with the player, but he would have to pay about 100 million euros in the hope of reaching an agreement with Tottenham, who so far do not seem willing to give up their most prominent player.

Bayern Munich is desperately searching for a replacement for its former Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who left last summer for Barcelona.