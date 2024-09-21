Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to the new season of the German Bundesliga, crushing their host Werder Bremen 5-0 in the fourth round.

In the remaining matches, Union Berlin beat its guest Hoffenheim 2-1, Freiburg beat its host Heidenheim 3-0, and Bochum tied with its guest Holstein Kiel 2-2.

At the Weser Stadion, Bayern Munich recorded its fourth consecutive victory, maintaining its full mark, to top the standings with 12 points, three points ahead of its closest competitor, Freiburg, while Bremen’s tally stopped at five points in tenth place.

The Bavarian club continued its remarkable brilliance under the leadership of its Belgian coach Vincent Kompany, as the team scored 20 goals in the last three matches, by defeating Holstein Kiel 6-1 in the Bundesliga, then its crushing victory over Croatian Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League, before winning five goals against Bremen.

French winger Michael Olise opened the scoring for the Bavarian club in the 23rd minute, taking advantage of a perfect pass from Harry Kane to shoot into the near corner. Young international star Jamal Musiala managed to score the second goal for the Bavarian club in the 32nd minute, after a wonderful pass from Olise.

In the second half, Harry Kane, England’s all-time top scorer, continued his brilliance, scoring Bayern Munich’s third goal in the 57th minute, after exchanging passes with Ulisse, before shooting from the edge of the penalty area into the net, announcing his 41st goal in the Bundesliga since joining from Tottenham Hotspur last year, thus becoming the English player with the most goals in the German league.

And Ulisse came back again, to confirm that he is a valuable deal in every sense of the word, as he scored his second goal and the fourth for the visiting team in the 60th minute, after exchanging passes with Alphonso Davies, before shooting from the edge of the penalty area into the net.

Ulisse scored his third goal in four Bundesliga matches since joining from Crystal Palace.

Just five minutes later, Serge Gnabry was involved in the goal fest, scoring the fifth goal for the Bavarian club, after receiving a pass from Harry Kane before getting rid of the defensive marking and firing a wonderful ball into the net.