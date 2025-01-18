































































































































The meeting Bayern Munich – Wolfsburg of the Bundesliga, which is played at the Allianz Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Bayern Munich – Wolfsburg

Classification and statistics between Bayern München – Wolfsburg

Bayern München comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Hoffenheim



while Wolfsburg played their last Bundesliga match against



B. Mönchengladbach



. He Bayern Munich currently occupies the position number 1 of the Bundesliga with 45 points, while their rival,

Wolfsburgoccupies the place 7 with 27 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Bayern München schedule, the Wolfsburg schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.