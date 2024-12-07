







The meeting Bayern Munich – Heidenheim of the Bundesliga, which is played at the Allianz Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

.

Bayern Munich – Heidenheim

Classification and statistics between Bayern München – Heidenheim

Bayern München comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



B. Dortmund



while Heidenheim played their last Bundesliga match against



Eintracht Frankfurt



. He Bayern Munich currently occupies the position number 1 of the Bundesliga with 33 points, while their rival,

Heidenheimoccupies the place 16 with 10 points.

