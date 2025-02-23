



































































































































The encounter Bayern München – Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Allianz Arena to the 17:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Bayern München – Eintracht Frankfurt

Classification and statistics between Bayern München – Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern München arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



B. Leverkusen



while Eintracht Frankfurt played his last Bundesliga match against



Holstein Kiel



. He Bayern München Currently occupies the Position number 1 of the Bundesliga with 58 points, while its rival, the

Eintracht Frankfurtoccupies the Post 3 With 42 points.

