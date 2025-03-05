





























Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Bayern München – B. Leverkusen of the Champions League, which is played in Allianz Arena to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 3 By M+, Champions League 4 per m+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Bayern München – B. Leverkusen

Classification and statistics between Bayern München – B. Leverkusen

Bayern München arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



B. Leverkusen



while B. Leverkusen played his last game of the Champions League against



Bayern München



. He Bayern München Currently occupies the position number 12 of the Champions League with 15 points, while its rival, the

B. Leverkusenoccupies the Post 6 With 16 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Bayern München calendar, the B. Leverkusen calendar and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.