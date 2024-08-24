Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bayern Munich is extremely surprised by the large number of player signings made by Chelsea every summer, and the Blues’ participation in any competitions or bidding with other clubs for new players.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl mocked what Chelsea’s management is doing, saying that it is unparalleled at any other club.

Before Bayern’s first Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, Eberl stated that the Bavarians do not intend to make any new signings this summer, and are content with the players they have already signed, which do not exceed the number of fingers on one hand.

“We can’t start the season with 35 players, or do like Chelsea and start with 45 players. We spent money on what we really needed, and we signed the Portuguese Joao Palhinha (29 years old) from Fulham, the Japanese Hiroki Ito (25 years old) from Stuttgart on a four-year contract, and the striker Ulisse.”

He said: We must commit to spending and spending in a calculated manner, not in a random manner.

Speaking about the reason for his club’s agreement to sell Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, he said that it was technical according to the vision of the technical director Kompany, and I understand that the fans’ nominations have an impact on some decisions, but we do not make our decisions based on the fans’ nominations, but rather in agreement with the technical director, especially regarding the defence, and we needed a left-sided centre-back, and that is why we signed the Japanese Hiroki Ito.