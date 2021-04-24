F.For FC Bayern Munich there was nothing to celebrate on Saturday. The 31st German championship, the ninth title win in a row, was postponed until at least this Sunday. If the table runner-up RB Leipzig then loses their home game against VfB Stuttgart by ten points, Bayern can celebrate at home in front of the television in the party-free zone.

At 1. FSV Mainz 05 it was a deserved 1: 2 defeat after a furious first half, in which the Rheinhessen rewarded themselves with goals from Burkardt (3rd minute) and Quaison (37th) and Lewandowski’s goal (90th minute). +4) were no longer decisively thrown back. With 34 points now, after a terrific race to catch up, they moved up from 17th to 12th place, and the Mainz team is almost entirely free of relegation worries.

Bayern, on the other hand, let themselves be rolled over by Mainz on Saturday in their fourth defeat in this Bundesliga season before the break and then had neither the strength nor the imagination to turn the gap again. Captain Manuel Neuer then admitted that “what happened in the first half wasn’t enough of us. We didn’t create enough opportunities and were punished for our mistakes. “

Burning longing for the championship title? There wasn’t even anything like that to tell Bayern in the first half. Pomadig in the game forward and careless with their defensive precautions, the Munich team left the Rheinhessen the initiative to get their own game through at any time. Aggressive, fast-paced and, above all, fearless, the outsider prevailed in the first half with his straight counterattack against record champions.

“You can feel that it’s a team,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick praised the outsider who was fighting to stay in class before kick-off. But his players did not feel alarmed for a long time. Only when it was 2-0 for the Rheinhessen, who were still fighting relegation, did the Munich team defend themselves against the embarrassment – with a few rough fouls, after which Kimmich (41st) and Goretzka (42nd) like Boateng (36th). ) were warned.



Not a masterpiece: Salihamidzic and Flick (left) look in different directions, but see the same result

The yellow card against the former international had immediate consequences because Quaison saw the free kick of the unstoppable left wing runner Mwene as an invitation for his header to make it 2-0. Right at the beginning of the game, junior national player Burkardt had documented the Mainz will to win when he turned around on his own axis after Mwene’s template and shot the ball from sixteen meters past national goalkeeper Neuer, who was apparently blinded by the sun, to make it 1-0 into the goal. In addition, there were two aluminum goals for Mainz, who had triumphed in the first half, after Latza’s header (10th) and since Costa’s shot (18th).

On the other hand, there was only one shot from Lewandowski, who was far too high, and after a four-week break, he shot high over the target because of a ligament stretch in his right knee. The long and gentle efforts of the league leaders did not seem intimidating to the Mainz team in the first half. The unconditional fight to stay in class obviously inspired more than the prospect of the title, which the Munich team can pick up at the next opportunity.

Flick reacted at short notice to the inadequate performance of his starting eleven and after the break replaced Goretzka, who had luckily got around a yellow-red card after another kick against da Costa, with Nianzou, the inconspicuous Coman with Musiala and the conspicuously inconspicuous Sané with the former Choupo from Mainz -Moting. The Munich game didn’t look much better after Flick’s change maneuver. Because the Mainz power reserves were not infinite at the end of an English week, the duel now leveled off as a test of strength without a brilliant idea. Bayern looked mentally tired and Mainz paid the price for their physical effort. Lewandowski’s goal (90 + 4) after a failed back pass from central defender Hack came much too late to be able to provide fresh momentum.