D.he championship celebration is postponed, Bayern Munich surprisingly gave away their first match point despite the comeback of world footballer Robert Lewandowski. The team of coach Hansi Flick completely deservedly lost 1: 2 (0: 2) on the 31st matchday at the furious FSV Mainz 05, with a win the 31st German championship would have been wrapped up early. Should pursuer RB Leipzig lose against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), Bayern would be “sofa champions” one day late. The lead over the Saxons is another ten points.

U21 international strikers Jonathan Burkardt (3rd) and Robin Quaison (37th) met in front of national coach Joachim Löw for Mainz, who have now been unbeaten for seven games in a row (five wins, two draws) and a big step in the right direction Made relegation. With this result, Bayern were even well served with their defensive indisposed in the first half.

The return of top striker Lewandowski only had an effect late, too late. The Pole, who had missed the last six competitive games due to a ligament stretch in his right knee and like Leon Goretzka returned to the starting line-up, only scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time. For Gerd Müller’s all-time scoring record (40 goals this season, 1971/72), he is now four hits short of three missed games.

Not only the world footballer felt like he was in the wrong film in Mainz, because at the beginning only the Rheinhessen played like a table leader. After a cross that was blocked too short, Burkardt pulled away from the edge of the box, national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacted too late to the almost central shot and did not look good. Despite the lead, the hosts continued to attack FCB with a knife between their teeth. Both Danny Latza’s header (10th) and a deflected shot by Danny da Costas (18th) smacked the post, against Quaison (16th) Neuer saved brilliantly. After 20 minutes Bayern were well served with the narrow deficit, Lewandowski (15th) miserably missed the only good opportunity for the surprised guests. The Munich team completely lacked the ideas against the compact FSV defense. Mainz, on the other hand, remained dangerous, was usually a step faster in the duels, and came through Quaison after a free kick to the well-deserved 2-0.



To tear your hair: Thomas Müller (center) after the goal to 0: 2.

Image: AFP





In the first leg in Munich the 05er had also led 2-0 to the break, but lost 2: 5. On Saturday, FC Bayern continued to struggle after the break. The eaten flick changed three times, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Goretzka stayed in the cabin. The guests got a little more calm and control into the game, but hardly found any gaps against the now lower Rheinhessen.

Substitute former Mainz Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting aimed twice too centrally (67th, 77th). The replacement of Serge Gnabry (70th), who had recovered from Covid-19, did not bring the necessary momentum.