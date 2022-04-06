Villarreal writes another historical page of their Champions. After eliminating Juventus, the yellow submarine manages to win the first leg of the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich. A fairy tale, that of Emery’s team that hoarded Danjuma’s network and that of doubling was canceled. A minimal advantage, in view of the return match to Allianz, but Bayern are forced to recover. Villarreal, however, believe in it, and how. Just consider that Parejo, one of the iconic men of Emery’s team, is not satisfied with the result …

NARROW – The midfielder leaves no room for interpretations. His words are taken from AS. “If I have to be honest we are very satisfied with how the match went and also with the game expressed, but not with the result”. Um, Villarreal won. “Obviously winning was important but we are a bit dissatisfied because the victory could have been wider. The team interpreted the game perfectly from 1 ‘to 95’ and knew how to suffer without conceding any scoring chances. We beat one of the strongest teams in the game. world, we were much superior but the result does not reflect our superiority. Now let’s focus on returning to Germany, it will be difficult “. See also F1 | Ricciardo: "McLaren 1 second behind the top teams"

GET READY – In short, it amazes those who are amazed. Villarreal were perfectly aware of their potential. And how to express them. “We studied our opponents for a long time on video and memorized their game. We took the field with the right ambition, convinced that we could play it with one of the great favorites of the competition. Now we have to forget about this result and go to Germany to play a game that will be totally different. We will go to their house, in front of a very hot cheering. It will be very difficult to win but we will try to go to Monaco to go through. that in football nothing is impossible “.

April 7, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 23:37)

