Bad debut for Bayern this season that goes back to 1992 when the Germans started so badly. Yesterday coach Tuchel’s team was beaten by Leipzig 3-0 in the match that awarded the German Super Cup. Forward Harry Kane made his debut in the red and white shirt and did not touch the ball in minutes on the pitch. Today the Englishman spoke in a press conference about the match and also about the setting up in Munich. “I was sad to lose like this but we are at the beginning of the season. I’m sure we’ll make up for it soon already with Werder Bremen in the league. I want to learn German and immerse myself in the culture of the country. I plan to do 1-2 lessons every week. It will be difficult, but I’m ready. I was sitting in London two days ago and didn’t know how things were going to turn out. Anyone who thinks I’m here on vacation is wrong. My wife Kate approved of my decision to move to Germany. She cares about my career and me, she wants me to be happy. We made the decision to move in together,” Kane explains.