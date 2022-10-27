The dispute between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona must begin to be treated as a psychological issue and not one of competition. The culé team came from a good run of results and play in LaLiga that has been tremendously paralyzed after the extremely poor level that the team gave the Camp Nou yesterday.
Bayern is arriving and the ideas are clouded, they dissipate. There is no explanation whatsoever as to why a team like the German team has Barça so handcuffed that it is unable to look them in the eye to even begin to compete.
In the last six clashes between the two teams, the Bavarian has doubled the number of shots against the Barça team and tripled it in shots on goal. In goals I don’t even tell you; 22 for the people of Munich for only 4 goals for the team from Barcelona. The results are what they are: six wins for Bayern in six games.
In the first part of Barça in Munich it was shown that the team has a sufficient level to compete face to face with a team like Bayern, but the complexes around which they have grown a lot of the players who now play in the ranks of the club culé are very difficult to erase. Some complexes that arise once Barça wins its last Champions League in 2015. Since then the team has not been able to compete in the highest European competition, except for that famous match against PSG. At the moment in which the Catalans have crossed paths with a big one, they have ended up collapsing.
It is difficult to accept and even more difficult to believe, but the only solution to compete in the UEFA Champions League again is to be faithful to the idea of the game and completely forget about the rival. If the team does its job, it will win, but it seems hell-bent on not doing it.
#Bayern #great #nightmare #Barcelona
